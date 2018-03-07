Wildcat Tokoto not fazed by NBL critics

Star Perth Wildcats import JP Tokoto insists he's not feeling the pressure in the wake of his semi-final flop, saying he will do whatever it takes to keep his team's NBL title hopes alive.

JP Tokoto of the Perth Wildcats is keen to atone for a poor NBL finals showing.

Tokoto scored just five points on two-of-nine shooting in the Wildcats' embarrassing 109-74 loss to the Adelaide 36ers in game one of their semi-final series.

The Wildcats must win game two in Perth on Friday night to send the series to a decider.

Tokoto averaged 16 points per game during the regular season but he was nullified by the 36ers.

The American's performance has been widely criticised but Tokoto said he won't let the outside attention affect him.

"I really don't care about it," Tokoto said.

"This is Wildcats basketball, it's not JP basketball. I'm not worried about what people on the outside of this team are thinking about us, or me."

Tokoto is determined to bounce back hard in game two.

But he said that doesn't necessarily mean he'll light it up on the scoreboard.

"I'm not known as a scorer. I'm not known as a go-to guy," Tokoto said.

"I can be - just as anybody can be on this team. We have a lot of weapons.

"For me, I'm not worrying about my scoring. I'm worried about what my team needs from me.

"Whether it be energy, whether it be clapping from the bench, or on the court fighting for a rebound or getting a basket.

"It's all or nothing this Friday. We've got to get it done."

The 35-point loss was Perth's second biggest finals defeat in the club's history.

Wildcats players and coaches analysed the defeat earlier this week, but Tokoto said it wasn't an uncomfortable process.

"We know we played a sh***y game. Sorry for the language, but that's what it was - a very bad game," Tokoto said.

"It wasn't like we sat down and the coach grilled us the whole time.

"We took the good with the bad."