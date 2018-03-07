Swans AFL ruckman Naismith ruptures ACL

Sydney's AFL flag hopes have taken a big hit, with No.1 ruckman Sam Naismith suffering a season-ending knee injury, leaving them short of proven bigs.

Sam Naismith played 15 AFL games for Sydney in 2017 after just 13 in the previous three years.

Naismith, 25, ruptured an anterior cruciate ligament during a training drill on Wednesday.

"Obviously this is a disappointing setback for Sam so close to the start of the new season," Swans' head of football Tom Harley said.

"Sam was involved in a fairly routine training drill when his knee innocuously twisted, causing a rupture of his anterior cruciate ligament.

Callum Sinclair the other senior ruckman on the Swans roster, is unlikely to play in Friday's pre-season match against Greater Western Sydney after suffering an ankle injury last weekend.

The only fit ruckman on the Swans list is former WAFL player Darcy Cameron, who is yet to play a senior game.

The Swans have gone from a glut of front-line ruckmen to a dearth of options in less than two years..

In 2016 they had Kurt Tippett, Sinclair, and emerging youngsters Naismith and Toby Nankervis.

But Nankervis was traded to Richmond at the end of the 2016 campaign and is now a premiership player with the Tigers, while Tippett retired in January due to a serious lingering ankle injury.

Swans forwards coach Steve Johnson said early on Wednesday that Sinclair's injury wouldn't keep him out of the AFL round one game against West Coast on Perth.

With Naismith going down, Sinclair's availability for that game becomes essential, rather than preferable.

The 205cm Naismith enjoyed his best season to date in 2017, playing 15 games for a career tally of 28.

"While this is an unfortunate injury for Sam, we know he's an absolute professional when it comes to his preparation and recovery and he will no doubt do everything possible to make sure he recovers from this injury," Harley said.

The Swans are set to welcome back two important players on Friday for their first hit-out of the year.

Key defender Heath Grundy is poised to make his comeback from a calf injury and midfield speedster Zak Jones is expected to return after having arthroscopy on his knee at the end of last year.

The Swans haven't given up hope of having Jarrad McVeigh and Dan Hannebery recover in time from their respective injuries to play in their AFL season opener.