A deliberately-lit fire has caused half-a-million dollars worth of damage after four garbage trucks went up in flames at a Hobart waste compound.

The four trucks, with an estimated value of around $500,000, may have been burning for hours inside the secure Mornington site before police discovered the blaze around 0445 AEDT on Wednesday.

Police are appealing to the public for information about the fire, which firefighters deemed suspicious.