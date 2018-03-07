Sio makes Super Rugby return for Brumbies

The Brumbies have welcomed back Wallabies prop Scott Sio as they look to atone for a disappointing Super Rugby loss to the Queensland Reds.

The Brumbies have picked Wallaby Scott Sio (C) for the Super Rugby clash with the Melbourne Rebels.

Sio missed the opening two games of the season due to a calf strain and his return will bolster the ACT team as they take on the undefeated Melbourne Rebels at AAMI Park on Friday night.

In another change, coach Dan McKellar has replaced Tom Cusack with flanker Lolo Fakaosilea in the starting XV.

McKellar said the No.1 would help ensure the Brumbies don't have the same issues in the scrum as they did against the Reds.

"It starts with the scrum - we were really disappointed in our scrummage against the Reds and it wasn't to our standard," McKellar said.

"He's (Sio) a world-class loosehead prop. We need to be realistic because he's coming off an injury, but he played some time against the Chiefs in a trial game.

"One thing we do here though with our medical staff is we don't rush guys back, we make sure they're fit and able to play so Scotty has trained really well this week."

Sio replaces veteran Ben Alexander, who has been axed from the team altogether as Faalelei Sione has been added to the squad.

McKellar's rotation of his locks continues, with Richie Arnold back on the bench as Blake Enever misses out completely for the second time in three games.

Enever made his Wallabies debut in November, but competition for lock spots at the Brumbies has risen to another level with Richie Arnold moving to Canberra when the Western Force were cut from Super Rugby last year.

Co-captain Sam Carter will start with Rory Arnold for the second week in a row after Richie got a surprise call-up for the Brumbies' first-up game against the Sunwolves.

Brumbies:

Tom Banks, Henry Speight, Tevita Kuridrani, Kyle Godwin, Chance Peni, Christian Lealiifano, Joe Powell, Isi Naisarani, Lolo Fakaosilea, Lachlan McCaffrey, Sam Carter, Rory Arnold, Allan Alaalatoa, Josh Mann-Rea, Scott Sio.

Res: Folau Fainga'a, Faalelei Sione, Leslie Leuluaialii-Makin, Richie Arnold, Tom Cusack, Matt Lucas, Wharenui Hawera, Andy Muirhead.