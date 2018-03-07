Cricket: New Zealand v England fourth ODI scores

Dunedin, New Zealand, March 7, 2018 (AFP) - - Scoreboard at the end of the England innings in the fourth one-day international against New Zealand in Dunedin on Wednesday:

England

J. Roy c Santner b Sodhi 42

J. Bairstow c Southee b Munro 138

J. Root c Latham b Southee 102

J. Buttler c and b Sodhi 0

E. Morgan c Munro b Boult 5

B. Stokes c Nicholls b Sodhi 1

M. Ali c Southee b Sodhi 3

C. Woakes c Boult b Munro 3

A. Rashid b Boult 11

T. Curran not out 22

M. Wood not out 3

Extras: (lb1, wd4) 5

Total: (9 wickets; 50 overs) 335

Fall of wickets: 1-77 (Roy), 2-267 (Bairstow), 3-267 (Buttler), 4-274 (Morgan), 5-276 (Stokes), 6-280 (Ali), 7-288 (Woakes) 8-305 (Root), 9-313 (Rashid)

Bowling: Southee 10-0-87-1 (1w), Boult 10-0-56-2 (1w), de Grandhomme 2-0-23-0 (1w), Santner 10-0-57-0, Sodhi 10-1-58-4 (1w), Munro 8-0-53-2

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (capt), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult

Toss: New Zealand

Series: 2-1 to England

Umpires: Shaun Haig (NZL), Rod Tucker (AUS)

TV umpire: Ruchira Palliyaguruge (SRI)

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

