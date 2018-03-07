News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
California's 'house of horrors' teen's secret YouTube videos uploaded before escape
'House of horrors' teen's secret YouTube videos

Cricket: New Zealand v England fourth ODI scores

AFP /

Dunedin, New Zealand, March 7, 2018 (AFP) - - Scoreboard at the end of the England innings in the fourth one-day international against New Zealand in Dunedin on Wednesday:

England

J. Roy c Santner b Sodhi 42

J. Bairstow c Southee b Munro 138

J. Root c Latham b Southee 102

J. Buttler c and b Sodhi 0

E. Morgan c Munro b Boult 5

B. Stokes c Nicholls b Sodhi 1

M. Ali c Southee b Sodhi 3

C. Woakes c Boult b Munro 3

A. Rashid b Boult 11

T. Curran not out 22

M. Wood not out 3

Extras: (lb1, wd4) 5

Total: (9 wickets; 50 overs) 335

Fall of wickets: 1-77 (Roy), 2-267 (Bairstow), 3-267 (Buttler), 4-274 (Morgan), 5-276 (Stokes), 6-280 (Ali), 7-288 (Woakes) 8-305 (Root), 9-313 (Rashid)

Bowling: Southee 10-0-87-1 (1w), Boult 10-0-56-2 (1w), de Grandhomme 2-0-23-0 (1w), Santner 10-0-57-0, Sodhi 10-1-58-4 (1w), Munro 8-0-53-2

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (capt), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult

Toss: New Zealand

Series: 2-1 to England

Umpires: Shaun Haig (NZL), Rod Tucker (AUS)

TV umpire: Ruchira Palliyaguruge (SRI)

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

afp

Back To Top
feedback