Dunedin, New Zealand, March 7, 2018 (AFP) - - England ended their innings at 335 for nine in the fourth one-day international against New Zealand in Dunedin on Wednesday.

Opening batsman Jonny Bairstow made 138 and Joe Root contributed 102 after New Zealand won the toss and elected to bowl.

Spinner Ish Sodhi was the pick of New Zealand's bowlers, taking four for 58.

England lead the five-match series 2-1.

