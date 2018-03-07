Tasmania on top, SA still alive in Shield

South Australia have kept their slim Sheffield Shield hopes alive after an unexpected fightback against Tasmania on day three of their match at Bellerive Oval in Hobart.

Tasmania's Sheffield Shield final ambitions remain on track after a big first-innings lead over SA.

The Redbacks ended Wednesday at 1-49, in pursuit of 331 for the win they need to stay in the hunt for the Shield final.

A dramatic batting collapse from Tasmania revived SA's ambitions after the Redbacks had conceded a 166-run deficit on the first innings.

Tasmania further extended that margin to 249 only to lose six top-order wickets for 17 runs.

Fast bowler Daniel Worrall was the chief destroyer with 4-17, as Tasmania - who began the second-last round in second - were cleaned up for 164.

Opener Jake Doran top-scored with 53 for the Tigers, before his dismissal started a slide which included ducks for key batsmen George Bailey and Matthew Wade.

South Australia lost only opener Conor McInerney during a testing 23-over session to conclude the day's play.