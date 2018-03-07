News

Former Coca-Cola Amatil boss joins grocers

AAP /

The body representing independent grocers including the IGA supermarket franchise has appointed former Coca-Cola Amatil boss Warwick White as its first chief executive.

Stone Advisory, which represents IGA and other independent retailers, has hired Mr White as its members seek to compete more strongly with local supermarket giants Woolworths and Coles, as well as relative newcomer Aldi.

Mr White says the independents are well placed to "accelerate change" as they seek to increase their share of Australia's $90 billion supermarket industry.

