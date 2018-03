Australia's economy expanded 0.4 per cent in the December quarter and grew 2.4 per cent in 2017, official figures show.

A fall in exports was a drag on economic growth in the final three months of 2017.

The growth is broadly in line with market expectations.

Household consumption drove economic growth in the December quarter, rising one per cent in the final three months of the year, as spending on hotels, cafes and restaurants, and recreation and culture increased.

Trade weighed on growth, as exports of rural goods, transport equipment and travel services dropped.