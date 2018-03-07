CBA to refund $16m for mis-sold insurance

Commonwealth Bank will refund $16 million to credit card and personal loan insurance customers after finding some were mis-sold their policies.

Australia's biggest bank says it will stop selling its Credit Card Plus and Personal Loan Protection products and contact customers who may be ineligible for payouts under the policies because of their employment status at the time they bought them.

"While it is fundamental to the nature of insurance products that many customers who have them will not claim on them, and indeed they hope they won't, we need to ensure that they are at least properly eligible to do so," incoming chief executive Matt Comyn said in a statement.