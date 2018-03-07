Titans' Brennan happy to chop and change

Gold Coast coach Garth Brennan won't play it safe in his NRL head coaching debut, indicating his desire to chop and change what he views as a versatile forward pack.

Gold Coast's Garth Brennan says he'll chop and change mid-game to get the most from his forwards.

A winner of titles in his time as Penrith's NSW Cup and under-20s head coach, Brennan hasn't felt out of his depth since accepting the promotion in October.

And while the former police officer admits he doesn't enjoy the extra media commitments, he has been happy to spruik his message and give an insight into how his team will operate starting on Sunday against Canberra.

"I've been coaching a long time. Yeah it's my first crack in an NRL position but I've been head coach most of my coaching career," Brennan said.

"It's about juggling players, moving positions and making calls on interchange ... I'm not a rookie in that area."

Central to that juggling will be Brennan's forward pack, with Brisbane recruit Jai Arrow named in the front row to replace Jarrod Wallace (suspension).

The coach said Arrow would also spend time at lock, while starting lock Bryce Cartwright, who's a former pupil of Brennan during his time at the Panthers, is likely to swing into the second row.

Captain Ryan James will start in the second row in a change from last season but is likely to relieve Arrow in the front row at some stage.

Former Roosters back Michael Gordon will make his Titans debut at fullback, while utility Mitch Rein will come off the bench in what will be a fresh start for the side that won just seven games to finish second-last in 2017.

"No doubt I'll be nervous Sunday. I'm nervous no matter what grade I'm coaching," Brennan said.

"I just want to see a really steely determination in defence because obviously attack will take time, the combinations will be better a the back end of the year."