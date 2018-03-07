SA oyster disease breach 'very concerning'

Assistant Agriculture Minister Anne Ruston has described an outbreak of oyster disease in South Australia as "very concerning".

But the SA senator insists swift responses to biosecurity breaches like the Pacific Oyster Mortality Syndrome found in her home state last week and fruit fly in Tasmania have protected export markets.

"Australia has a great reputation for its responses to biosecurity, but it is of a concern and something that should be taken very seriously," Senator Ruston told reporters in Canberra on Wednesday.