Qld trainer disqualified on cobalt charge

Deagon trainer Jason Edwards has appealed a 12 month-disqualification on a cobalt-related charge.

Edwards is the second Queensland trainer in a week to be disqualified on a cobalt charge after Toowoomba's Rochelle Smith was also sent out for 12 months.

At a Queensland Racing Integrity Commission stewards inquiry Edwards pleaded not guilty to bringing a horse to race (Mr Scary) with an elevated level of cobalt in his system.

After hearing evidence stewards found him guilty and disqualified him for 12 months.

QRIC Commissioner Ross Barnett said the alleged offence occurred at Beaudesert races on June 24 last year.

"Edwards has pleaded not guilty to the charge and has subsequently received a stay of proceedings allowing him to continue to train horses until the matter is resolved," Barnett said.

Edwards's lawyer Matt Tutt said his client would be vigorously defending the disqualification.