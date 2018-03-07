Plumtree named as new Hurricanes coach

John Plumtree has been named as the new head coach of the Wellington Hurricanes from 2019, replacing Chris Boyd, who is joining Northampton at the end of the current Super Rugby season.

Plumtree, 52, who was Ireland's forwards coach before he joined the Hurricanes before the 2015 Super Rugby season, had been expected to be promoted from assistant coach after Boyd said earlier this year he was joining the English Premiership side.

Jason Holland, who is also an assistant coach for the Hurricanes, has been confirmed as Plumtree's assistant. Both have signed contracts through until the end of the 2021 season.

"We're fortunate that someone of Plum's calibre has already been a key part of the Hurricanes environment," Hurricanes chief executive Avan Lee said on Wednesday.

"Having both him and Jason at the helm will certainly ensure some important continuity and familiarity but more importantly, we know they are a formidable coaching combination."