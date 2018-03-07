News

New Zealand win toss, bowl first in fourth England ODI

AFP /

Dunedin, New Zealand, March 6, 2018 (AFP) - - New Zealand won the toss and elected to bowl first as they look for a series-levelling win in the fourth one-day international against England at Dunedin's University Oval on Wednesday.

"The wicket looks a good one, it's been under covers for a few days, so hopefully we can get a bit out of it first up," Black Caps skipper Kane Williamson said.

England lead the series 2-1 after a tight four-run win in Wellington on Saturday.

New Zealand will be hoping home advantage plays a part at University Oval, where they have never lost an ODI.

Ross Taylor's return from a muscle strain will bolster a batting line-up that struggled in Wellington, with the notable exception of Williamson's unbeaten century.

England are unchanged and captain Eoin Morgan said he hoped the tourists could wrap up the five-match series in Dunedin.

"The sun's out, it's a beautiful day, it's our first time playing here as a group, so we're very excited to have an opportunity to clich the series," he said.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (capt), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (capt), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Tom Curran, Mark Wood

Umpires: Shaun Haig (NZL), Rod Tucker (AUS)

TV umpire: Ruchira Palliyaguruge (SRI)

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

