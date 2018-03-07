Real, Liverpool through to ECL quarters

Real Madrid cruised into the Champions League quarter-finals with Cristiano Ronaldo's second-half goal helping them to a 2-1 victory at Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday.

Real Madrid's Casemiro (second left) celebrates with teammates after scoring against PSG.

The 12-time European champions went through 5-2 on aggregate and were joined in the last eight by English giants Liverpool.

The Reds and Porto played to a goalless draw at Anfield but progressed after their crushing 5-0 first-leg win in Portugal.

Ronaldo headed home seven minutes into the second half and Casemiro added a second 10 minutes from time against a toothless PSG, who were without their injured talisman Neymar and had Marco Verratti sent off for a second booking in the 66th minute.

Ronaldo scored for the ninth Champions League game in a row, matching Ruud van Nistelrooy's record in the competition, before PSG striker Edinson Cavani equalised with 19 minutes left, only for Casemiro to give Real victory at the Parc des Princes.

Zinedine Zidane's side were solid throughout as the home side rarely threatened and fully deserved their win.

"Maybe tonight they weren't so good, but it's also because we played very well," Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said. "Obviously it became harder for them when we scored the second goal.

"Tactically we played the right way, we believe in what we're doing. We closed them down high up the pitch."

To compound a miserable night for PSG fans, who so badly want to believe this side can conquer Europe, Verratti showed terrible composure in getting sent off midway through the second half.

He got a second yellow card, having protested vehemently with referee Felix Brych after not getting a free kick his way.

"Our fans got behind us, I apologise to them," PSG midfielder Adrien Rabiot said. "We tried but we couldn't do it."

In a predictably low-key match in England, Liverpool striker Sadio Mane, whose hat-trick in Porto helped ensure there was little at stake at Anfield, came closest to breaking the deadlock.

Mane was off target with an effort at full-stretch from a Joe Gomez cross in the 18th minute and then hit the post in the 31st minute after taking down a ball from James Milner and releasing a low diagonal drive.

Porto's best effort came in the 52nd minute when Ghanaian winger Majeed Waris' shot from the edge of the box was pushed wide by Liverpool 'keeper Loris Karius.

Substitute Danny Ings then forced a fine save out of Porto's veteran Spanish keeper Iker Casillas with a looping header in the final stages.

"It was not the most exciting game, we had a few chances but didn't score," said Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp.

"I am very sure it's very rare to have a game like this (when 5-0 ahead). We had to be serious, we were.

"I wanted to win (tonight), it's a knock-out but the boys did really well."