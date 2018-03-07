Stocks to watch on the Australian stock exchange:

NST - NORTHERN STAR

NCM - NEWCREST MINING

EVN - EVOLUTION

Gold prices rose more than one per cent on Tuesday as the US dollar slid after North Korea signaled that it is open to nuclear talks and investors worried about aggressive US trade policy.

RFG - RETAIL FOOD GROUP

Shares in the owner of Donut King and Gloria Jean's plunge 12 per cent on Tuesday after the company announced the closure of up to 200 stores and acknowledged the need to reset its business model and improve its support for franchisees.