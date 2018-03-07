Non-mining investment hits pre GFC highs

Non-mining investment has recorded its largest increase since the onset of the global financial crisis and further growth is expected in the months ahead, Reserve Bank of Australia governor Phillip Lowe says.

The RBA estimates non-mining business investment to have increased by about nine per cent in the past year, driven by low borrowing costs and a stronger global economy, which has boosted demand and reduced business uncertainty.

Final investment figures for 2017 are due out later on Wednesday morning.

Mr Lowe said Australia's ongoing strong population growth and stronger business conditions have also played a significant role in the investment boom which has previously been dominated by the resources sector.

"While businesses still face some significant uncertainties, including the future strength of consumer spending in a world of low real income growth and high household debt, the picture is a better one than it has been for some time," Dr Lowe told a business conference in Sydney on Wednesday.

Growth in public infrastructure has been strong, particularly in spending on transport infrastructure in the eastern states, Dr Lowe said.

"The extra investment is directly creating demand in the economy today and adding to tomorrow's productive capacity," he said on Wednesday.

"The Bank's analysis is that there are positive spillovers to the rest of the economy from the spending on public infrastructure, especially given that we still have some spare capacity."

The focus on investing in technology has also increased in recent years, with data showing investment in intellectual property growing at a faster rate than investment in buildings and structures and machinery and equipment over the past couple of decades, he said.

The strongest growth has been in investment in software, which has doubled over the past seven years.

"This is not to underplay the importance of investment in physical assets. This remains critical," Dr Lowe said.

"In every industry - in manufacturing, mining, agriculture, the health sector and business services - businesses are having to make investments in information technology to remain competitive.

"This is changing the way we think about investment."