Trade war is 'race to bottom': Turnbull

AAP /

Malcolm Turnbull will use a major economic speech to warn the US any trade war is inevitably "a race to the bottom" that leaves everyone worse off.

The prime minister will also point to Thursday's signing of the 11-country Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal as an indicator the world recognises the importance of open trade, the Australian Financial Review reports.

"History teaches us that there are no winners in a trade war. A trade war is a race to the bottom that makes us all poorer, leaves our citizens with less choice and fewer opportunities," he will say in the speech in Sydney on Wednesday.

