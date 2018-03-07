News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Dramatic moment woman trapped in floodwaters for two hours rescued
Dramatic rescue of elderly woman trapped in floodwaters for two hours

Linking steel and NAFTA will not get a better deal: Canada's Morneau

Reuters
Reuters /

VANCOUVER (Reuters) - Linking steel with the ongoing renegotiation of NAFTA will not improve the tri-country trade agreement and Canada will respond firmly but appropriately if the United States targets Canada's steel or aluminum for tariffs, Finance Minister Bill Morneau said on Tuesday.

"We see ourselves as an important part of the U.S. supply chain, we see that we're an important part of the U.S. and NATO security alliance, so we are currently putting forward the position to the United States that we believe Canada should be exempt from any tariffs on steel or aluminum," Morneau told reporters in Vancouver.



(Reporting by Jim Morris in Vancouver and Andrea Hopkins in Ottawa; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Back To Top
feedback