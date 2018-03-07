Plumtree to take over at Super Rugby's Hurricanes

Wellington, March 6, 2018 (AFP) - - Wellington Hurricanes confirmed Wednesday that John Plumtree will take over as the Super Rugby club's head coach from next year after Chris Boyd's departure.

Plumtree is already assistant coach at the club and his promotion was expected after Boyd announced his departure for Northampton in England's Premiership.

The Hurricanes said Plumtree, 52, had signed a three-year deal with Jason Holland as his assistant.

"We know that these appointments will be popular with our fans," Hurricanes chief executive Avan Lee said.

"This means that with both Plum and Jason working alongside Chris this year, we are in the best position for a smooth transition to a new management team and new season in 2019."

New Zealand-born Plumtree was previously head coach at the Durban-based Coastal Sharks and then became forwards coach with Ireland.

He returned to New Zealand in 2015 and helped Boyd guide the Hurricanes to their first Super Rugby title the following year.

ns/mtp