Twiggy tumbles down Forbes rich list

Iron ore magnate Andrew "Twiggy" Forrest has taken a tumble down the rankings of the world's richest people.

The latest Forbes billionaires list ranks the Fortescue Metals founder and philanthropist as the 480th richest person in the world with an estimated fortune of $US4.4 billion, a slide from the 261st spot he occupied last year when he was worth $US5.7 billion.

Fellow miner Gina Rinehart maintained her position on the list as Australia's richest person, coming in at 69th spot with $US17.4 billion, with her fortune having swelled from $US15 billion a year ago.