Twiggy tumbles down Forbes rich list

Belinda Tasker
AAP /

Iron ore magnate Andrew "Twiggy" Forrest has taken a tumble down the rankings of the world's richest people.

Andrew 'Twiggy' Forrest has an estimated fortune of $US4.4b, down from $US5.7b last year.

The latest Forbes billionaires list ranks the Fortescue Metals founder and philanthropist as the 480th richest person in the world with an estimated fortune of $US4.4 billion, a slide from the 261st spot he occupied last year when he was worth $US5.7 billion.

Fellow miner Gina Rinehart maintained her position on the list as Australia's richest person, coming in at 69th spot with $US17.4 billion, with her fortune having swelled from $US15 billion a year ago.

