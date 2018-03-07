International markets roundup

NEW YORK: Wall Street steadied on Tuesday as signs of easing tensions in the Korean Peninsula and political pressure against US metals tariffs offset the fears of a global trade war that have dominated markets since last week.

A Bloomberg report quoting a close ally of President Donald Trump as saying that Trump was open to changes to his proposed tariffs on steel and aluminum was cited by traders as behind a mid session jump into positive territory for the Dow, Nasdaq and S&P 500.

Heading into the final hour of trade all three major Wall Street indices had settled to trade flat or slightly higher on the day after a volatile morning marked chiefly by news that North Korea was open to the possibility of talks with the United States on denuclearisation.

"The President has followed through many other times, investors are waiting for the next one to come from him to give a firmer indication of which way he's going to truly head," said Michael O'Rourke, chief market strategist at JonesTrading in Greenwich, Connecticut.

"I think the market's split at the moment on it,"

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 50.39 points, or 0.2 per cent, at 24,925.15. The S&P 500 rose 7.43 points, or 0.27 per cent, to 2,728.15, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 39.93 points, or 0.54 per cent to 7,370.64.

LONDON: A takeover approach for Irish packaging group Smurfit Kappa by US-based International Paper lifted shares in the whole sector on Tuesday, providing a boost to Britain's top share index.

The FTSE 100 ended up 0.4 per cent, outperforming European markets, as world stocks shrugged off fears of a trade war and concerns about political risk in Italy following its inconclusive general election.

The DAX index in Germany was up 0.19 per cent, and French share appeared steady with the CAC 40 up 0.06 per cent.

The Irish listed shares of Smurfit Kappa, Europe's largest producer of paper-based packaging, jumped 18.3 per cent to 33.86 euros after the company said the proposal from International Paper failed to reflect its growth prospects and the industry's attractive outlook..

Its London-listed shares closed up 19.6 per cent, their biggest ever one-day jump.

"We believe an offer above 33 euros per share would be realistic" to start discussions between both groups, Jefferies said in a note. It also noted a "positive M&A read" to packaging peers DS Smith and Mondi.

Broad-based strength in mining and energy stocks supported the FTSE 100 as commodity prices firmed.

TOKYO: Asian shares regained ground on Tuesday after US President Donald Trump faced growing pressure from political allies to pull back from proposed tariffs.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 1.5 per cent, snapping five straight days of losses, while Japan's Nikkei jumped 1.8 per cent from a five-month low.

Korean shares have erased all the losses they had taken after Trump's announcement even though the country is seen as being among the worst affected in region by the tariffs due to its big steel exports to the United States.

WELLINGTON: The S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.58 per cent, to 8,327.66.