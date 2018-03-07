Australian stocks set for a flat open

Australian stocks are expected to have a flat open amid optimism about easing tensions between North and South Korea and as President Donald Trump faces pressure not to impose heavy tariffs on US metals imports .

The Australian stock exchange is tipped to open steady as the mood on financial markets improves.

At 0700 AEDT on Wednesday, the Australian share price futures index was up five points, or 0.08 per cent, at 5,959.

The Australian share market on Tuesday posted a strong gains as investors speculate US President Donald Trump's proposed tariffs on imported steel and aluminium may not be set in stone..

The benchmark S&P/ASX200 index closed up 67.4 points, or 1.14 per cent, at 5,962.4 points, while the broader All Ordinaries index was up 65.1 points, or 1.09 per cent, at 6,061.5 points

In economic news on Wednesday, the Australian Bureau of Statistics will national accounts figures for the December quarter, which includes gross domestic product.

Reserve Bank Governor Philip Lowe speaks at Australian Financial Review Business Summit, and the Ai Group releases its Performance of Construction Index.

Meanwhile, the Australian dollar moved above 78 US cents for the first time in a week, helped by the improving market optimism.

At 0700 AEDT on Wednesday, the local currency was worth 78.19 US cents, up from 77.74 US cents on Tuesday.

CURRENCY SNAPSHOT AT 0700 AEDT:

One Australian dollar buys:

* 78.19 US cents, from 77.74 on Tuesday

* 83.05 Japanese yen, from 82.57 yen

* 63.03 euro cents, from 62.95 euro cents

* 56.30 British pence, from 56.15 pence

* 107.20 NZ cents, from 107.34 cents

GOLD:

The spot price of gold in Sydney at 0700 AEDT was $US1,334.67 per fine ounce, from $US1,322.95 per fine ounce on Tuesday.

BOND SNAPSHOT AT 1200 AEDT:

* CGS 4.50 per cent April 2020, 2.0103pct, unchanged from Tuesday

* CGS 4.75pct April 2027, 2.7624pct, unchanged

Sydney Futures Exchange prices:

* March 2018 10-year bond futures contract at 97.200 (implying a yield of 2.800pct), from 97.195 (2.805pct) on Tuesday

* March 2018 3-year bond futures contract at 97.885 (2.115pct), from 97.880 (2.120xpct).

(*Bond market closes taken at 1630 AEDT previous local session; currency closes taken from 1700 AEDT previous local session)