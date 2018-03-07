Top U.S. Senate Republican says metal tariffs could lead to trade war

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The top Republican in the U.S. Senate said on Tuesday that many of his colleagues were worried that President Donald Trump's planned tariffs on steel and aluminum imports could spark a trade war and hurt the economy.

"There is a lot of concern among Republican senators that this could sort of metastasize into sort of a larger trade war, and many of our members are discussing with the administration just how broad, how sweeping this might be," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters.

