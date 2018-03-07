Aust multicultural model at risk: Tudge

Ethnic separatism is putting Australia's multicultural society at risk, with the federal government urging significant changes to tackle falling integration rates and increase English language skills.

It also wants to include a requirement for migrants to demonstrate a commitment to Australian values.

Citizenship Minister Alan Tudge has warned Australia is at risk of following Europe's path of ethnic unrest unless federal government policy intervenes.

Mr Tudge says Australia's multiculturalism model is the world's best, but suggests it is no longer working as well as it has, The Australian reports.

He urged the Senate to pass amendments to the Citizenship Act, which would raise language skills, saying a quarter of all new arrivals are unable to speak English.