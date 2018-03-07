News

Russia says Britain's allegations on Skripal incident 'groundless'

Reuters
Reuters /

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's Foreign Ministry rejected as "groundless" Britain's allegations on Tuesday that Moscow may be involved in a mysterious illness that struck down a former Russian spy, the TASS news agency reported.

Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Britain should investigate the incident before blaming Russia.
Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said Britain would respond robustly if it turns out Russia is to blame for the illness that struck down Sergei Skripal and his daughter on the streets of an English city.






(Reporting by Maxim Rodionov; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

