News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Melbourne mansion sells for an eye-watering $40 million
Aussie mansion sells for $40m - but what that bought may surprise you

U.S. to keep pressure on North Korea until denuclearization: Pence

Reuters
Reuters /

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States remains committed to applying maximum pressure against North Korea, a position that will not change until Pyongyang takes steps toward denuclearization, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said on Tuesday.

North Korea said earlier said it was open to talks with the United States, and that it would not need to keep its nuclear program if there was no military threat against it and the safety of its government was secured.


(Reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by Susan Heavey)

Back To Top
feedback