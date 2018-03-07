U.S. to keep pressure on North Korea until denuclearization: Pence

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States remains committed to applying maximum pressure against North Korea, a position that will not change until Pyongyang takes steps toward denuclearization, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said on Tuesday.

North Korea said earlier said it was open to talks with the United States, and that it would not need to keep its nuclear program if there was no military threat against it and the safety of its government was secured.





