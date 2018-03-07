WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Kellyanne Conway, one of President Donald Trump's top advisers, violated federal law in two televised interviews last year by using her White House position to weigh in on a political race, the U.S. Office of Special Counsel said on Tuesday.

White House aide Conway violated Hatch Act: Office of Special Counsel

In the interviews, one on Fox News Channel on Nov. 20 and another on Dec. 6 on CNN, Conway "impermissibly mixed official government business with political views about candidates in the Alabama special election," the independent investigative agency said in a report it submitted to Trump for "appropriate disciplinary action."



(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Tim Ahmann)