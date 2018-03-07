Clarkson not focused on AFL finals return

Alastair Clarkson is philosophical about Hawthorn's AFL finals prospects heading into his 14th season in charge.

Alastair Clarkson says where Hawthorn finish in 2018 is 'immaterial' but vowed to make fans proud.

The four-time premiership coach addressed the Hawks' faithful at the club's season launch at the MCG on Tuesday night.

Jeff Kennett had earlier boasted of Hawthorn's financial heft and the club's ambitious mission to win a further seven premierships by 2050 - one every 4.7 years.

But while the Hawks president was in typically feisty form, Clarkson was in a reflective mood.

The 49-year-old spoke of his childhood growing up in western Victoria and his enduring love of football in a speech which only briefly touched upon the upcoming season.

"Where we finish, how we go; all those sorts of things are immaterial to me really, at this point in time," Clarkson said.

"There's so many clubs out there that are hugely optimistic like we are.

"All I do know is if we acquit ourselves in the manner in which they've trained over the course of the summer, we'll make all of you guys really, really proud once again."

Clarkson last month said he was unsure if he would lead the Hawks beyond his current contract, which expires at the end of the 2019 season.

"I welcome the endorsement from (Kennett) that he thinks I'm the person to lead the club, but I think we have to move with baby steps over the next 12 months to two years," Clarkson told the AFL's website.

"I think we need to take every bit of the next two years as a club to decide where we want to go and what we want to do."