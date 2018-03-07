Victims get more time to consider redress

Child sex abuse survivors will likely be given more time to consider redress offers under the federal government's scheme.

The redress scheme will begin on July 1, but it will be limited to Commonwealth institutions unless all states sign on "soon".

The government has taken on board criticism that giving a survivor of institutional child sexual abuse only three months to consider a redress offer is not enough time, after a royal commission recommended a year.

Senior Department of Social Services official Dr Roslyn Baxter said there was movement on that issue, although no final decision yet.

"We are certainly looking at lengthening that time period," Dr Baxter told a Senate inquiry.

But there was no movement on the maximum monetary payment of $150,000, amid criticism that it should reflect the child abuse royal commission's recommended $200,000 cap.

The redress scheme that begins in July will only cover about 1000 people abused in Commonwealth institutions, out of a potential 60,000 applicants, unless all states sign on.

No state, territory or institution has formally opted into the scheme, although the territories will be compelled by the Commonwealth anyway.

"We are very hopeful that we may get one soon," Dr Baxter said.

"To have a national scheme up by the first of July 2018 we would need to have a public announcement from a state very very soon."

South Australia was a strong opponent but during its election campaign Premier Jay Weatherill said the state had made an in-principle decision to opt in.

Social Services Minister Dan Tehan on Friday said the federal government hoped to finalise negotiations with NSW and Victoria in coming weeks.

The Catholic Church's Truth Justice and Healing Council CEO Francis Sullivan said there must be a direct opt-in by the states, not simply facilitating the non-government sector's participation.