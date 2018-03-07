Labor is 'chilling' on jobs: Turnbull

Malcolm Turnbull has accused the Labor leader of representing a "genuine sovereign risk" and having a "shocking, chilling effect on jobs and investment" by changing his position on Adani's planned coal mine in Queensland.

Malcolm Turnbull says Bill Shorten is being "two-faced" over the proposed Adani coal mine.

The prime minister has for weeks accused Bill Shorten of attempting to simultaneously woo coal miners and environmentalists over the giant Carmichael mine in the Galilee Basin.

He stepped up his language on Wednesday, accusing Mr Shorten of undermining business confidence and being "completely two-faced".

"Comments from our opponents, the Labor Party, and Mr Shorten in particular over the past few days represent a genuine sovereign risk that will ultimately cost jobs and investment," Mr Turnbull told the Australian Financial Review Business Summit in Sydney.

"What Bill Shorten is doing is not just threatening that project, he's threatening every other project and he's threatening future projects.

"It will have a shocking, chilling effect on jobs and investment in Australia."

Mr Shorten on Monday told reporters: "I don't support the Adani project."

However, he added Labor recognised governments couldn't simply rip up contracts and repeated his comments of the past few months that the project has to stack up commercially and environmentally.

He repeated this on Tuesday, telling reporters, "We won't engage in sovereign risk."

Mr Turnbull said Australia rightly had high environmental standards but when any mining project had received the required state and federal permits it should be allowed to go ahead.

"As to whether it is financially or commercially viable, that's a matter for the ... company," he said.

The Indian mining giant says it is forging ahead in its attempt to find financial backers.

"We welcome the comments from federal Labor that it will not seek to overturn the project's 112 existing approvals," Adani said in a statement.

The company also railed against the notion of phantom jobs, a theory previously raised by Mr Shorten, saying it already had 800 people working across its operations and projects in Bowen, Townsville and Brisbane.