Papalii will still be physical for Raiders

Star Canberra second-rower Josh Papalii is not concerned about losing any of his trademark physicality after shedding significant weight during the off-season.

Canberra's Josh Papalii (R) is feeling fit for their NRL season opener after a big weight loss.

The Queensland State of Origin representative returned to Raiders training from November's World Cup stint with Samoa, tipping the scales at 128kgs.

A stern talking to from coach Ricky Stuart kicked Papalii into gear, although he would not reveal just how much weight he had lost.

"I came back after the Samoan camp a bit overweight," Papalii said.

"I wasn't training much; I was eating and drinking lots but I've got that all under control for now.

"(Stuart) has been a bit stricter this year. We had this policy, it's just black and white and you're either in or you're out.

"I won't lose that (physical) side of footy. I like to have that contact, the big hits and the big runs."

Papalii will be one of the keys to the Raiders shooting back into finals contention after a disappointing 2017, blighted by a number of close defeats.

Canberra's season begins with a trip to the Gold Coast on Sunday to take on a new-look Titans team.

Papalii said there had been so much excitement in the ranks, training this week had become slightly heated.

"'Sticky' (Stuart) told us we were training at 60 per cent, but a few were going at 90," Papalii said.

"I was telling the boys I'm over the fitness runs and cardio work so I can't wait to rip in on Sunday and, hopefully, come out with the right result."