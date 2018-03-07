Tas govt advisor quits over 'trolling'

A senior advisor to Tasmania's Premier Will Hodgman has quit after being caught trolling using fake online accounts.

Liberal staffer Martine Haley offered her resignation on Tuesday afternoon, three days after the state election.

Ms Haley used a secret email account during the state election campaign to attack opponents as well as the alias 'Alice Wood-Jones' to troll Labor pages on Facebook, the ABC reported.

"Ms Haley offered her resignation following an inappropriate email she sent," Mr Hodgman said on Tuesday.

"I understand Martine deeply regrets her actions and has personally apologised to the person involved."

Mr Hodgman has ruled out an audit of all party staff, saying Ms Haley's behaviour was not widespread.

"A lot happens in election environments. A lot is said and done. But to behave in that sort of way is unacceptable at any time," he said.