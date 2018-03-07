WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives next week will debate bipartisan legislation aimed at preventing school violence following the Feb. 14 shooting at a Florida high school that ended with 17 deaths, Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy said on Tuesday.

House to debate bill to reduce violence in schools

McCarthy did not outline any other legislation the House might consider, which gun control groups are pushing, such as raising the age for purchasing semi-automatic rifles or banning them altogether.

The House already has passed a bill, which is pending in the Senate, to tighten government background checks on gun buyers. But it included a controversial provision to greatly expand the ability of people to carry concealed weapons anywhere in the United States, which is not likely to pass the Senate.









(Reporting By Richard Cowan)