Birmingham (United Kingdom) (AFP) - The governing body of world athletics said Tuesday it was maintaining Russia's ban from the sport over mass doping, despite Russian athletes being allowed back into Olympic competition.

No reinstatement for Russia yet: Athletics world body

The International Association of Athletics Federations' medical expert Rune Andersen said the sport's anti-doping task force had "recommended to the IAAF Council and the Council accepted that RUSAF (the Russian athletics federation) not be reinstated".

"Because while many reinstatement conditions had been met, there are several that have still not been satisfied," Andersen told a press conference.

Several Russian athletes did take part in last week's World Indoor Championships in Birmingham competing as neutrals, including the winners of the women's and men's high jump competitions, Mariya Lasitskene and Danil Lysenko.