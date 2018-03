(Reuters) - An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.7 hit Papua New Guinea, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said. The quake was recorded 130 km (80 miles) east-northeast of Lake Murray at 1413 GMT (12:13 a.m. Wednesday morning, local time) at a depth of about 33 km, according to the USGS website.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said no tsunami was expected.



(Editing by Kevin Liffey)