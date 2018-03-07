News

Trump, Canada's Trudeau discussed trade, NAFTA in call: White House

Reuters
Reuters /

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump, during a phone call with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday, discussed trade and current negotiations in Mexico City on the North American Free Trade Agreement, the White House said in a statement on Tuesday.

"President Trump emphasized his commitment to a NAFTA agreement that was fair to all three countries, noting the current agreement leaves the United States with a trade deficit," the statement said.



(Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

