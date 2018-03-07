BMW reviewing Russia production, to decide in next months: CEO

GENEVA (Reuters) - BMW <BMWG.DE> is taking a closer look at growth opportunities in emerging markets now that some European countries have shown weaker growth, Chief Executive Harald Krueger said on Monday.

"We are reviewing localized production in Russia, a decision will be taken in the coming weeks and months," Krueger said, adding that a site in Kaliningrad was under consideration.

"Our business is very volatile. When one market shrinks in Europe, you look at where else there are growth opportunities," Krueger told reporters gathered in Geneva.

