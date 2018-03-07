Britain warns World Cup participation at risk if Russia behind former agent's illness

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain on Tuesday warned that it would review its participation in the World Cup, due to take place in Russia in June, if Moscow was shown to be behind the mystery illness which struck down a former Russian double agent.

"Thinking ahead to the World Cup... this summer, I think it would be very difficult to imagine that UK representation at that event could go ahead in the normal way," Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson told parliament.



(Reporting by Alistair Smout and Andy Bruce ; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)