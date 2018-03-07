Today's Birthday 7/3

Today's birthday, March 7: American actor John Heard (1946 - 2017).

Actor John Heard, famous for playing the father in the Home Alone movies, died last year aged 71.

Heard was born in Washington DC in 1946 and was educated at Clark University in Massachusetts, and at the Catholic University of America in Washington DC. He left the latter before graduating in order to take up work in regional theatre.

Heard's first on-stage appearance was in the play The Wager in 1974. He followed this up with the role of Guildenstern in Hamlet, where he was an understudy to actor Sam Waterston.

He won two off-Broadway theatre awards (Obies) for his performances in GR Point in 1977 and for his combined work in Othello and Split in 1980.

In 1977, Heard made the shift to film, taking the role of a disillusioned journalist in Between the Lines.

His other notable early film roles include playing Vietnam veteran Alex Cutter in 1981's Cutter's Way, Geraldine Page's son in 1985's The Trip to Bountiful, and Tom Hanks' rival in 1988's Big.

By the 90s Heard had become a regular supporting actor and appeared in an array of films, including Awakenings in 1990 and The Pelican Brief in 1993.

He took on his most well-known film role in 1991, playing Peter McCallister, the father of Macaulay Culkin's character, in the hit family film Home Alone. He reprised the role in 1994's Home Alone 2.

Over the next two decades, Heard continued to work steadily, although in later years moved increasingly into television including series such as CSI: Miami, Prison Break and Entourage, and starred in the trashy made-for-television film Sharknado.

In 1999 he earned an Emmy nomination for a guest role as a corrupt police detective in The Sopranos.

Heard was married and divorced three times, including briefly to actress Margot Kidder.

He died in July last year from a heart attack in a hotel room in Palo Alto, California.

Heard is survived by his daughter Annika from his second wife Sharon, and his son Jack from his relationship with actress Melissa Leo. His other son Max died in 2016.