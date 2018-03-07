Today in History, 7/3

Highlights in history on this date:

2015 - Cate Blanchett and her husband Andrew Upton announce they have adopted a baby girl.

332 BC - Death of the Greek philosopher Aristotle, aged 62.

1573 - Peace of Constantinople ends war between Turkey and Venice.

1809 - Pioneer balloonist Jean-Pierre Francois Blanchard dies in Paris, a year after he had a heart attack and fell from his balloon at The Hague.

1814 - Napoleon with a force of 37,000 defeats 90,000 Prussians under Bluecher at the battle of Craonne in France.

1838 - Jenny Lind, famed operatic soprano, known as the Swedish Nightingale, makes her debut in Weber's opera, Der Freischuetz.

1917 - The world's first jazz record, The Dixie Jazz Band One Step, recorded by Nick LaRocca's Original Dixieland Jazz Band, is released by RCA Victor in Camden, New Jersey.

1918 - The Bolsheviks change their name to the Russian Communist Party.

1926 - The first successful trans-Atlantic radio-telephone conversation takes place, between New York City and London.

1936 - Germany violates Treaty of Versailles by occupying demilitarised zone in the Rhineland.

1945 - British 14th Army enters Mandalay in Burma in World War II.

1958 - The Playford government is re-elected in South Australia, with new MPs Joyce Steele and Jessie Cooper the first women elected to the SA Parliament.

1960 - Arthur Calwell elected ALP federal parliamentary leader by the Caucus after resignation of Dr HV Evatt.

1965 - A march by US civil rights demonstrators is broken up in Selma, Alabama by state troopers and a sheriff's posse.

1971 - Women in Switzerland achieve the right to vote and to hold office.

1989 - Iran breaks off diplomatic relations with Britain over Salman Rushdie's novel, The Satanic Verses.

1992 - Russian president Boris Yeltsin ends price controls on bread and other staples, leading to steep price increases.

1993 - Afghanistan's rival leaders sign a peace accord to end months of bloody fighting in Kabul that has killed thousands of civilians.

1996 - Three US servicemen are jailed in Japan for up to seven years for the abduction and rape of a 12-year-old Okinawa schoolgirl in 1995.

1999 - Movie director Stanley Kubrick dies in Hertfordshire, England, aged 70.

2000 - Texas Governor George W Bush and Vice-President Al Gore are the big winners in Super Tuesday primaries.

2001 - Ariel Sharon is sworn in as Israel's prime minister.

2006 - Swimming champion Ian Thorpe withdraws from the Commonwealth Games in Melbourne, citing illness later diagnosed as glandular fever.

2007 - Five Australians, including a journalist, a Federal Police agent, an embassy staff member and an aid official, die when a Garuda Boeing 737 overshoots the runway and explodes in Yogyakarta, Indonesia.

2010 - Iraqis defy insurgents who lob hand grenades at voters and bomb a polling station in an attempt to intimidate those taking part in elections.

2017- The ABC announces it will axe a fifth of its management and plough millions of dollars worth of savings into making new content and beefing up its presence in regional Australia.

Today's Birthdays:

Allessandro Manzoni, Italian author (1785-1873); Sir Edwin Henry Landseer, English artist (1802-1873); Thomas Masaryk, Czech statesman (1850-1937); Maurice Ravel, French composer (1875-1937); Sir Viv Richards, West Indian cricket captain (1952-); Austen Tayshus, Australian comedian (1954-); Bryan Cranston, US actor (1956-); Rik Mayall, British comedian (1958-2014); Cameron Daddo, Australian actor (1965-); Rachel Weisz, British actress (1970-).

Thought For Today:

If you're not feeling good about you, what you're wearing outside doesn't mean a thing. - Leontyne Price, American opera singer (1927-).