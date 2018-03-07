We can't wait to close pay gap: Plibersek

Australian women can't wait 50 years for the gender pay gap to be closed, Tanya Plibersek says.

The deputy opposition leader is promising "measurable action" to achieve equal pay for equal work if Labor forms government after the next federal election.

She'll unveil her party's national gender equality strategy on Wednesday, with a promise to set the agenda for change.

"To start, women need economic security and independence - this means closing the gender pay gap and working to narrow the gap in retirement incomes so older women aren't falling into poverty and homelessness," Ms Plibersek's expected to tell the National Press Club.

Australia won't achieve workplace equality until caring responsibilities are better shared either, she believes.

Labor's exact target for reducing the gender pay gap is yet to be revealed - they say they're working with the experts on the technical details - but Ms Plibersek has promised accountability through annual progress reports to parliament.

Labor's strategy brings together existing and new targets for female representation in the workplace and on government boards.

It also includes a plan to work with the states and territories to set family and domestic violence reduction rates.

Pricewaterhouse Coopers believes violence against women costs the Australian economy $21.7 billion each year and without action would add up to $323.4 billion by 2045.

"We can't wait 50 or more years to close the pay gap. We can't wait 30 years for equal political representation," Ms Plibersek says.

"In 1972 we said 'it's time'. In 2018, women are saying 'time's up'. Women are standing up and demanding to be heard."

While the framework focuses mostly on gender inequality experienced by women, it also recognises inequalities affecting men.

It highlights a need to reduce the life-expectancy gap between men and women, including support to improve men's mental health and reduce suicide rates.