EU says hopes for positive outcome in case of Greek soldiers arrested in Turkey

Reuters
Reuters /

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Tuesday it hoped for a positive outcome in the case of two Greek soldiers arrested in Turkey last week.

"We hope for a swift and positive outcome of this issue, in the spirit of good neighborly relations," a Commission spokesman told a news conference.
A Turkish court remanded in custody on Friday two Greek soldiers who were detained after crossing the border into Turkey in bad weather in a heavily forested frontier region, Turkish media said, despite Greek calls for their swift return.

(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek)

