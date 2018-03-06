Aussie men win third Malaysia hockey game

The Kookaburras have maintained their perfect start to hockey's Sultan Azlan Shah Cup with a 4-2 win over India in Malaysia.

After a tight opening half in Ipoh, Australia stormed out to a 4-0 lead on Tuesday night but conceded two late goals to India.

Captain Mark Knowles scored the opening goal for the Kookaburras. He was joined in quick succession in the second half by Aran Zalewski, Daniel Beale and Blake Govers.

Earlier in the tournament, Australia recorded victories over hosts Malaysia and England.