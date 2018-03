BEIRUT (Reuters) - One of the main Syrian rebel groups in eastern Ghouta said on Tuesday it has had no contact with Russia over its proposal to give fighters safe passage out of the besieged enclave with their families and personal weapons.

"There is no contact with the Russians," Wael Alwan, the Istanbul-based spokesman for the Failaq al-Rahman group, told Reuters in a text message.





(Reporting by Tom Perry; editing by John Stonestreet)