U.N. convoy to try to reach Syria's Ghouta again this week after shelling

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United Nations said that it planned to send another aid convoy to Syria's besieged enclave of eastern Ghouta on Thursday, after 14 of 46 trucks were unable to fully unload on Monday due to shelling on the town of Douma.

"After nearly nine hours inside, the decision was made to leave for security reasons and to avoid jeopardising the safety of humanitarian teams on the ground," Jens Laerke of the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) told a news briefing on Tuesday.

Living underground has become the norm in the rebel-held enclave of 400,000, with some families in basements for the past month, some containing 200 people, said Christophe Boulierac of the U.N. Children's Fund (UNICEF). At least 1,000 children have been killed across Syria so far this year, he said.



(Reporting by Tom Miles; writing by Stephanie Nebehay)