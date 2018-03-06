Maersk says loses containers off U.S. East Coast

(Reuters) - Shipping company A.P. Moller-Maersk said Tuesday between 70 and 73 containers had collapsed on a vessel off the U.S. East Coast, causing some of the containers to fall into the ocean.

The incident happened on March 3 at 2015 EST on the vessel Maersk Shanghai en route from Norfolk, Virginia to Charleston, South Carolina due to poor weather conditions at sea, Maersk said.

"All crew members on board are safe and accounted for. No effect on environment has been reported at this time," Maersk said in a statement.

It was unclear what the containers were carrying.

The vessel, a 10,000 TEU (Twenty Foot Equivalent Unit) containership, is now at anchor in Charleston.

