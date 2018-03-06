News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
‘She wanted it’: Man found not guilty of raping woman he met on Tinder
'What Tinder is for': Man found not guilty of raping woman he met online

Air Berlin creditors sue Etihad for damages over insolvency: source

Reuters
Reuters /

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Creditors of insolvent Air Berlin <AB1.DE> have decided to sue former parent Etihad Airways for damages over the insolvency of the German carrier, a person close to the matter said.

Air Berlin creditors sue Etihad for damages over insolvency: source

Air Berlin creditors sue Etihad for damages over insolvency: source

The creditors have asked the administrator to find a firm to finance the planned litigation, the person added.

Air Berlin, Etihad and the administrator declined to comment or were not immediately available for comment.

The administrator had said it was assessing possible claims against Etihad that could potentially reach more than a billion euros, arguing that Etihad did not meet its financial obligations toward Air Berlin, once Germany's No.2 carrier.




(Reporting by Alexander Hübner; Writing by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Douglas Busvine)

Back To Top
feedback