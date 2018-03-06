FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Creditors of insolvent Air Berlin <AB1.DE> have decided to sue former parent Etihad Airways for damages over the insolvency of the German carrier, a person close to the matter said.

Air Berlin creditors sue Etihad for damages over insolvency: source

The creditors have asked the administrator to find a firm to finance the planned litigation, the person added.

Air Berlin, Etihad and the administrator declined to comment or were not immediately available for comment.

The administrator had said it was assessing possible claims against Etihad that could potentially reach more than a billion euros, arguing that Etihad did not meet its financial obligations toward Air Berlin, once Germany's No.2 carrier.

(Reporting by Alexander Hübner; Writing by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Douglas Busvine)