Rain dampens Bulls' Shield final charge

Queensland's hopes of wrapping up a home Sheffield Shield final have taken a hit, with rain washing out all but 2.3 overs of play of the opening day against Western Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane.

Western Australia won the toss on Tuesday and chose to bowl against an unchanged Queensland, but the start of play was delayed by two hours.

Showers quickly returned after openers Lachy Pfeffer (3 not out) and Matt Renshaw (0 not out) had faced just 15 balls, leaving the home side at 0-3 when early stumps were called.

Queensland sit on top of the standings, with Western Australia in fifth but still with a chance of making the final.

Play will begin an hour early on each of three remaining days.